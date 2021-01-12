Jennie L. Davis, 74, of Laurel passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
She was born Dec. 14, 1946 in Smith County to Haskell Hancock and Gladys Sharp Hancock, who predeceased her. Ms. Davis worked for American Fire and Safety as a bookkeeper prior to her retirement.
She is survived by her son Larry Papania; grandson Trae’ Papania; brother Ronald Hancock; niece Hanna Hancock; and nephew Andrew Hancock.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 13, noon until 1:30 p.m. with a graveside service following at Hickory Grove Cemetery at 2.
