Jennifer Hartfield Lee, 35, of Ellisville died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Friday, April 4, 1986, in Houma, La.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Strong Tower Worship Center in Ellisville, followed by the funeral services at noon. Burial will be in Fillingane Cemetery at 2 p.m. Pastor Dan Atkinson and Brother Pettis Brewer will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of six years Keaton Lee; daughters Madilyn Lee, Layla Nicholson and Hannah Hartfield; father Leon Vernon Hartfield (Deborah Cagle); mother Tessie Ward; and twin sister Jessica Creighton (Dwayne).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the family would be appreciated for funeral expenses.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
