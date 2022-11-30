Jennifer Katherine Toombs

Jennifer Katherine “Katie” Toombs was born March 10, 1976. Katie passed from this life on Nov. 29, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Clyde and Shorty Howard and Hurley and Billy Joyce Stevens; and her sister Laurie Holifield.
She is survived by her son Jake Toombs; daughter Taylor (Austin) Bynum; granddaughter Braelyn Bynum; parents Mike and Karen Howard; brother-in-law Kent Holifield; and niece Harley Perdue.
Katie was loved and appreciated by many more family members and friends throughout her community.
Private services will take place.
Pallbearers will be Russell Brooks, Craig Byrd, Austin Bynum, Reece Bynum, Kent Holifield and Chris Toombs. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Howard and Randy Stevens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League 2511 Moose Dr, Laurel, MS 39440.
