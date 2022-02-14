Jennifer Sue Patterson, 58, of Ellisville passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ellisville after a long battle with cancer. She was born Monday, Feb. 3, 1964, in Sunflower County.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Shows Cemetery. Brother Derek Fretwell will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Jennifer was a loving mother and grandmother. Before Jennifer became sick, she always worked hard for her children. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Jennifer found joy in her pets. She had several cats and rabbits. She also loved working in her yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Burr and Wilma Ann Patterson.
Survivors include her son Bill Valentine (Brittany); daughters Shelby Bufkin (Chancy) and Taylor Anderson (Blake); grandchildren Faith Sanders, Layken Valentine, Kaylee Moss, Jonas Moss, Braxton Moss and Dausen Anderson; and sister Julie Lewis (Stan).
Pallbearers will be Casey Bush, Jason Hodge, Adam Lewis, Justin Gaudet, Adam Graham and Jeremy Moss.
