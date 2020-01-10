Mrs. Jeraldine Pryor, 79, of Laurel passed from this life Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at her residence in Laurel. She was born in Laurel on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1940 to Johnny Easterling and Edith Easterling.
She was a member of Mill Creek Church of God.
Mrs. Jeraldine was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Joe Pryor; father Johnny Easterling and mother Edith Easterling; daughter Suzanne Dykes; and sister Sherrianne Davis.
She is survived by two daughters, Jeannie Robinson (Buck) and Laura Hall (Tim), all of Laurel; brother Jim Easterling (Barbara) of Laurel; sister Jan Mitchell (Robert Lynn) of Laurel; five grandchildren, Jera Havard (Jacob) of Lucedale, and Curtis Robinson (Julie), Jamie Dykes, Jessie Watson (Joseph) and Joseph Hall, all of Laurel; and great-grandchild Scarlett Mayo.
Visitation for Mrs. Jeraldine will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Freeman Funeral Home, 1305 Skyland Drive, Waynesboro. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Rev. Tommy Mosley officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or The Gideons International.
