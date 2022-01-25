Jeremy Michael Rayner, 39, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Monday, Jan. 3, 1983, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crosspointe Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the church. Brother Justin Holifield and Ryan Smith will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father Michael Rayner; grandparents Keith and Cecile Covington and Bo and Jeanone Rayner.
Survivors include his wife of 10 years Tabitha K. Rayner; children London and Harlee Rayner; mother Sheryl Rayner; brother Jacob Rayner; and nephew Jake Rayner;
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.