Jerome John "Jerry" Axton died at his home in Laurel on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at the age of 71. Jerry was born on Jan. 29, 1949 to William P. Axton and Dorothy Axton in Hattiesburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Arthur Axton; and his nephews Joshua Ousley and Casey Welborn.
Jerry is survived by his brothers Bill (Linda) Axton, Tim (Susan) Axton and Michael (Carole) Axton; sisters Rosemary (Hooky) Pitts, Eileen Axton, Kathleen (Tommy Walters) Welborn, Maureen (Owen) Ousley, Dorothy (Joe) Mauldin and Marcia (Dave) Thoms; and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces and his beloved dog Jill.
His donation of his body for science was his last selfless act.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel. Father Ignacio Jimenez-Morales will celebrate the Mass. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place.
“God, family, country and compassion,” was the way one friend described Jerry. His focus was rarely on himself, but always on the needs and well-being of others.
Jerry was a graduate of Laurel High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, including two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon.
Jerry wore many hats during his time on Earth. He was an instructor at Jones College, a policeman, a postal service employee and a background investigator. He served in the ministry and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Jerry was also a member of the American Legion.
Jerry was a devout Catholic and lived his life by the principle taught to us most famously in the Acts of the Apostles: “Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”
Jerry was famous for emptying his wallet for a stranger in need and making sure his family members were taken care of for the future. His largesse was not only in terms of gifts, but in friendship. His big smile and robust laugh were a welcome sight to all who crossed his path. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends and the parishioners of Immaculate Conception Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The St Vincent DePaul Society, Immaculate Conception Church, 833 W 6th St., Laurel MS 39440 or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Mississippi Chapter, P.O. Box 1175, Clinton, MS 39060 or at www.cff.org/give-today/
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
