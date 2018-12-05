Jerome Thorpe Brown Jr., 77, of Laurel passed away on Dec. 3, 2018 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Memory Chapel with the memorial service following at 2 p.m.
Mr. Brown worked for Masonite, where he was employed as a supervisor. He was a member of United Methodist Church of Ellisville. He loved fishing, watching grandchildren play sports and loved being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jerome Brown Sr. and Tommie Jean Overstreet Brown.
Survivors include his loving wife Gail Brown of Laurel; son David Brown of Laurel; daughter Kelly Perdue (Brian) of Sandersville; brother William Thomas “Tim” Brown of Georgia; and three grandchildren, Savanna Brown, Chase Brown, and Peyton Perdue.
