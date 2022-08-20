Jerrel Dean Dobbs Jr., 50, of Laurel passed away Aug. 18, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born July 28, 1972.
Jerrel was the kind of person to give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed listening to music, cooking, fishing and he was very talented at drawing. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 22, from 1:30-3 p.m. at United Pentecostal Church of Antioch on Antioch Drive. A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Antioch Methodist Church on Lower Myrick Road.
He was preceded in death by his father Jerrel Dobbs Sr.; grandparents Homer Bryant, Virgie Bryant Pruitt, Samuel Dobbs and Frances Baggett; sister Cheryl Marie Davenport; and a host of aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his mother JoAnn Wilson; children Felisa McDonald, Ashley Dobbs and William Dobbs, all of Laurel; sister Chanda (Justin) Aaron of Stringer; nephews Lane Aaron and Chance Aaron of Stringer; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Heath Couch, Mark Andrews, Mike Bolivar, Coty McDonald, Bill Gibson and Robert Saltsgiver.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gilbert Wilson and Gary Logan.
