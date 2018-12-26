Jerry A. Fountain, 60, of Laurel died Monday in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, Nov. 25, 1958 in Laurel.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Lawn Haven and burial will follow in Lawn Haven. Brother Chris Hodge will officiate.
He was preceded in death by father George Fountain.
Survivors include his mother Nora Moss; brother William “Pete” Fountain (Myra); sisters Sherry Stringer (Robert Dale) and Linda Saulter (James); nephew Jeffery Fountain (Jennifer); niece Lisa Shows; and nephew Keith Stringer.
Pallbearers will be David McLain, Ferrell Stroud, Jeffery Fountain, Robert Dale Stringer, Keith Stringer and Pete Fountain.
