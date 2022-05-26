Jerry A. Jefcoat Jr., 54, of Moselle passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. He was born Wednesday, Dec.13, 1967, in Germany.
Visitation will be Friday, May 27, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A funeral service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery. Brother Bryan Beech will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry proudly served his country for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Howard Industries in security and safety. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his church family at Myrick Assembly of God. He was a good husband, son and father.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents LD and Jewell Jefcoat; maternal grandparents Henry and Ella Fountain; grandson Angel J. Moffitt; and beloved pets So Ju, Jim Chi and So Ju.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years Un Kyong Jefcoat; children Kimberly Adams (Nathan), Kayla Jefcoat and James Jefcoat (Sh’Con); grandchildren Noah, Andrew, Sophia, Hannah, Haley, Lane, Elijah, James Jr. and Amarie; parents Jerry A. and Flora Jefcoat; sisters Wanda Deloach (Darnel) and Tammy Gregg (Kevin); brothers Timothy Jefcoat (Michelle) and Michael Jefcoat; a host of nieces and nephews; and beloved pets Jin Joo and Kim Bob.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Smith, Jonathan Smith, Justin Jefcoat, Chris Valentine, Nathan Adams and Lane Adams.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends from Howard Industries.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.