Jerry A. Jefcoat Sr., 77 of Laurel passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Saturday, Sept. 15, 1945 in Laurel.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel follow by burial in Union Line Cemetery in Soso. Brother Bryan Beech will officiate.
Jerry was a good husband, father and grandfather. He loved the Lord. He was loved and adored by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his son Jerry A. Jefcoat Jr.; parents L.D. and Jewel Wade Jefcoat; brothers Paul Dale Jefcoat, John Hall Jefcoat, Don Jefcoat and Danny Jefcoat; and great-grandchild Angel J. Moffitt.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Flora Fountain Jefcoat; sons Timothy Jefcoat (Michelle) and Michael Jefcoat; daughters Wanda Deloach and Tammy Gregg (Kevin); daughter-in-law Un Kyong Jefcoat; brothers Mondale Jefcoat (Pearl) and Len Jefcoat (Gelene); and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Hester, Kevin Gregg Sr., Kevin Gregg Jr., Blake Gordan, Terrance Jefcoat and Jamarian House.Honorary pallbearers will be Brady Gordan, Jathan Smith, and Jonathan Smith.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
