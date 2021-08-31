Jerry Brady, 78, was born on Feb. 13 in Ellisville. He passed away at South Central Regional Medical Hospital on Aug. 26, 2021.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel followed by burial in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Ovett. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Memory Chapel.
Jerry resided in the Shady Grove Community. He was supervisor of Carson Line Service until retirement. He loved his horses, children and grandchildren. He was known for his kindness and love for his family.
He was preceded in death by parents Alton and Lillie Brady; brothers Wiley, James Ray, Fred, Paul and Wesley; and sister Hazel Henry.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Melinda and Greg Moore of Petal; his daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Chris Hodgson of Laurel; his daughter Kelly Myrick of Laurel; six grandchildren, Brandon "Bubba" Mayer, J.T. Hodgson, Heather Myrick, Austin Moore, Cheyenne Hodgson and Hope Myrick; two great-grandchildren, Kyler Mayer and Kamden (Bimbo) Page; sister Audrey Johnson; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be Brandon "Bubba" Mayer, J.T. Hodgson, Austin Moore, Dakota Dupree, Thomas Wigington and Michael Beech. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyler Mayer and Patrick Wigington.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.