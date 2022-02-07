Jerry Cecil Clark, 79, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Wednesday, Oct. 28, 1942, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Springhill Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at noon at the church and burial will follow in Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother John Matt Musgrove, Brother Bryson Haden and Brother Bill Blair will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Geneva Clark; granddaughter Brenna Grace Clark; daughter-in-law Amber Rosa Clark; sister Lynda Clark Kendrick; and brother Gene Clark.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Chellie Clark; sons Wade Clark (Ty), Jonathan Clark (Charity) and Adam Clark; grandchildren Coley Clark, Emily Clark, Camden Clark, Ryder Walters and Blythe Clark; sister Sandra Woodard (David); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of Springhill Baptist Church.
