Jerry Clifton Russum, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Tabernacle of Praise Church in Ovett on Tuesday. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Tabernacle of Praise Church. Burial will be at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Russell Barber will officiate.
Mr. Russum was born on Jan. 17, 1941 in Mississippi. He attended Tabernacle of Praise Church. He loved to be in his garden, and hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents Archie and Agnes Russum; brother Davy Lee Russum; and two grandchildren, Avery and Ivory Russum.
He is survived by his wife Sheryle Russum; former wife Mary Lousie Lewis; two sons, Robert (Patricia) Russum of Ovett and Steven (Ramona) Russum of Beaumont; daughter Laura (James) Easterling of Ellisville; and stepdaughter Stacy Everett of Purvis; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Taylor, Donnie Earl Lewis, James Easterling, John Mercer, Gregg Russum, Tommy Hollimon and Chance Barber.
