Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle for Mr. Jerry Copeland, 81, of Ellisville, who passed from this life on May 10, 2022. Brother Cliff Lazenby and Brother Wesley Martin will officiate with burial to follow in the Burris Family Cemetery in Union.
Mr. Copeland was preceded in death by his parents Foster and Clara Copeland.
He is survived by his wife Jeanette Copeland of Ellisville; children Marty (Wanda) Copeland of Ellisville, Jan (Eddie) James of Hattiesburg, Becky Pittman of Ellisville, Tanya Grace of Woodstock, Ga., and Ronnie Copeland of Ellisville; grandchildren Kristy Mathis, Nicole (Jacob) Smith, Chanse Mathis, Emily (Hunter) Campbell and Tyler Copeland; great-grandchildren Faith, Brody, Brock, Dallas and Miles; and sister Carolyn Napier of Coco Beach, Fla.
Jerry worked for more than 20 years with Illinois Central Railroad. He was a tree and crop farmer. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.