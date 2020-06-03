Jerry Cornelius Bullock, 78, of Laurel died Monday, June 1, 2020 in Laurel. He was born Monday, Sept. 22, 1941 in Laurel.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Saturday, June 13, at 10 a.m. at Sharon Cemetery. Brother Robert Scruggs will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Jerry enjoyed spending time in his wood-working shop building things for his children and grandchildren. He was an avid dove hunter and enjoyed putting together family dove shoots. Anything to do with the outdoors pleased him whether gardening or just regular yard work. He enjoyed anything to do with old (or new) cars and looked forward to the annual Cruisin' the Coast event.
He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis C. Bullock and Emily Lunette Bullock-Legg; son Michael Bullock; sister Patricia Morrison; and brother-in-law Bill Simmons.
Survivors include his son Eric Bullock (Anna); daughter Michelle Firstman (Andrew); grandchildren Lexi Bullock, Caden Bullock, Madeline Terry Rudolph (Josh), Mary Francis Terry and Will Firstman; great-grandchild Brody Rudolph; sisters Wynell Simmons, Renee Scruggs (Robert) and Jane Matthews Bullock; brother Thurman Price; and a host of nieces and nephews.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
