Jerry D. Wallace

Jerry David Wallace of the Hebron Community of Jones County passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
He was born in Fulton on Aug. 24, 1936, to Raymond Hercial and Mildred Faye Clayton Wallace. He graduated from Mississippi State University in Civil Engineering in May 1959 and remained a faithful Bulldog fan his entire life.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Sandra Graves Wallace; his daughter Felicia Wallace Morgan of Bluffton, S.C.; and his son Kyle D. Wallace (Stacie) of Seminary. He also leaves behind grandchildren Maddie Hornsby of Flowood, Shelton Wallace of Starkville, and Cooper Morgan and Brody Morgan of Bluffton; and great-grandchild Luke Hornsby.
He was preceded in his death by his parents Hercial and Mildred Wallace; brothers Frank, Edwin and Stevie; and sister Hope Moore. He leaves behind one brother Larry Wallace (Kay) of Natchez.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 2, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel from 1-2 p.m. A private family burial will follow at the Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Jones County Animal Rescue League or the Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.