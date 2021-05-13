Jerry Evon Nichols, 80, of Shady Grove found rest the afternoon of May 10, 2021 surrounded by love and his family.
He was preceded in death by his father Luther Evon Nichols and his mother Ruth Blackwell Nichols.
Jerry leaves behind a large family, including his six children and their spouses, Burke Nichols (Keleigh) of Carlisle, Pa., Dr. Michael Nichols (Kimberly) of Jackson, Jody Nichols (Tanya) of Laurel, Scott Nichols (Tammy) of Hattiesburg, Tyler Nichols (Jade) of Sand Hill, and Haleigh Nichols Milstead (Michael) of Mc David, Fla. He is also survived by his two brothers, Mark Nichols and Wayne Nichols, both of Laurel; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was a graduate from Shady Grove High School, as well as Jones County Junior College. He worked several years as a “telephone man” with BellSouth and AT&T, and he retired from Lucent Technologies. Jerry made many lifelong friends throughout his career.
If asked what he considered most important in life, he would say his faith and family above all else. As a Christian, whenever Jerry felt his time was drawing near, he did not fight it; instead, he found contentment in knowing what was waiting for him after his earthy passing.
A graveside service in honor of Jerry will be at Good Hope Cemetery in the Landrum Community on Saturday, May 15, at 10:30 a.m.
