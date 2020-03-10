Jerry Keith McBride, 36, of Laurel died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born Tuesday, March 29, 1983 in Richton.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Homei. Funeral services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Rushton Cemetery of Laurel. Brother Richard Walls will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. McBride was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Jerry McBride; maternal grandparents Coleman and Billie Joyce Strickland; and cousin Micah Wiggington.
Survivors include his wife of 15 years Rita McBride; son Kamdon "Asher" McBride; daughters Eliana McBride and Lila McBride; parents Jerry and Joy Ellen McBride; sisters Christa Laznovsky (Josh) and Becky McBride; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Clark, Andrew Thornton, Cory Dykes, Aaron Langley, Chris Green and Josh Laznovsky.
