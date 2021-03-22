Jerry L. Doggett of Laurel passed from this life on March 20, 2021 at the age of 74.
He was born in Laurel on July 24, 1946. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army Reserves and was the owner of a trucking business.
Mr. Doggett was preceded in death by his father William Virgil Doggett Sr.; mother Katie Irene Trest Doggett; brother William V. “Billy” Doggett Jr.; twin brother Harold Wayne Doggett; special uncle Rev. Fred Doggette; and special aunt Ollie Varner.
He is survived by his wife Leah Walters Doggett; daughter Debbie Doggett Ruffin (Tom); stepson James Deke Merrell (Laura); granddaughters Kayla Stephens (Judd) and Katie Quinnelly; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Jackson, Paisley and Grayson; niece Sharon Doggett; the mother of his beautiful daughter, Nell Jones; mother-in-law Jean Walters Ates; and his much-loved English bulldog Maggie Mae.
A private graveside service will be for the family on Wednesday, March 24, at 11 a.m. Lindsey Blackledge will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Levelle Walley, Terry Beasley, Greg Walters, Thomas “Dobber” Keyes, Houston Hutto, Danny Rustin and Jody Boler. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Rustin, Ray Alexander and Spec Smith.
