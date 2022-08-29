Mr. Jerry L. Russell was born to Cecil and Geraldine Russell on Sept. 24, 1951, in Laurel. He passed away at the age of 70 on Aug. 27, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital surrounded by his family.
Mr. Russell was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Geraldine Russell; and his wife Jane Perry Russell.
He is survived by his siblings Bobby Russell (Jonell), Roger Russell (Doris), Jackie Russell (Linda) and Sue Clark (Danny); his son Bruce Russell (Genie); his daughter Vickie Duran (Donny); his stepdaughter Rita Jefcoat (Bruce Jefcoat, deceased); his grandchildren Michael Herrington, Brandon Herrington, Zachary Russell, Alex Gray, Kendalen Pitts and Madison Carrier; his honorary grandchildren Dewayne Dodd and Sheila Dodd; his great-grandchildren Marley and Brantley Gray, Jessie, Robert, Hunter, Marcella, Taylor, Skylar and Connor Herrington, and Rhett and Wes Herrington. He will be greatly missed by many.
A graveside service will be at Union Line Cemetery in Soso on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. Brother Kevin Williamson will officiate. Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Russell, Zachary Russell, Austin Pitts, Donny Duran, Brandon Gray and Blake Carrier.
