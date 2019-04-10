Jerry Leonard Giles, 76, of Newport, Tenn., passed away after a long illness on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Giles McCraney; father Palmer Giles; and lifelong friend Richard Bradford, all of Laurel.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Cheryl Grafton Giles; four daughters, Jennifer Lacy, Amy Williams, Mary Ellen Allen and Emily Arrowood; grandsons Jared McAlister, Elijah Lacy and Uriah Williams; brother Paul Giles; sister Marilyn Pickering; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jerry was born and raised in Laurel, where he lived until 1991, when he and his family moved to Gatlinburg, Tenn. He served in the United States Army in Minneapolis, Minn., from 1965-67 during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime member of first Baptist Church of Laurel, where he served as a deacon and drove the church van each Sunday to pick up elderly members who could no longer drive. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed reading and studying the Bible, National Geographic magazines and the History Channel.
A private family service will be Friday in Newport.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.
