Jerry Michael Welch, born January 28, 1948 to Harlan Q. and Myrtle H. Welch, went to his heavenly home on January 10, 2022.
He is preceded in death by parents, Harlan Q. and Myrtle H. Welch; and grandparents, Jimmy and Arilla Welch, and Frosty and Velma Hinton.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, JoAnn Evans Welch; his two sons, James Preston “Jimmy” wife, Stacy; and Justin Michael wife, Bethany; by a very special person in our lives, Carrie Beech; and by his five grandchildren, Preston Welch, Brylee and Dylan Welch, Will Saulpaw, Lathon Cook and his wife, Brittany; and one great-grandchild, Raylan Jace Cook.
There will be a graveside service held at Union Line Cemetery on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bro. Dale Broom will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Holifield, Will Saulpaw, Lathon Cook, Adam Ward, Tink Hawkins, and Mickey Brashier.
