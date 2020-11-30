Jerry P. Thornhill, 63, of Laurel passed to his heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 after a long battle with sickness. He was born in Tylertown on May 23, 1957.
Mr. Thornhill was employed as a truck driver for T. K. Stanley prior to his retirement. He was a member of East Laurel Pentecostal Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marcus Thornhill and Jeanette McNeese Thornhill.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Barbara Thornhill of Laurel; daughter Tracy Cox (Jonathan) of Laurel; two grandchildren, Tasha Carpenter (Steven) and Chloe Cox; one great-grandchild, Natalie Carpenter; and his sister Karen Boatner of Baton Rouge, La.
Visitation and services will be at East Laurel Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and the service will follow on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery. Rev. Doug Blackledge and Rev. Wayne Blackledge will officiate.
