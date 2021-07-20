Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Jones and Son chapel of Moselle for Mr. Jerry R. Smith, 71, of Moselle who passed from this life on July 18, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital. Brother Paul Carpenter will officiate with burial to follow in the Soule’s Chapel Cemetery in Moselle. Pallbearers will be Mark Young, David Young, Chris Knight, Steve Morgan, Michael Morgan and Richard Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Kelton Knight, Charles Ray Butler, Danny Butler, Roy Young, Riley Phillips and Josh Norris.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Ollie Mae Smith; and sister Bonnie Morgan.
He is survived by his wife Gennie Smith of Moselle; daughter Jennifer (Daniel) Flowers of Moselle; son Bill (Brittany) Smith of Moselle; grandchildren Zach Flowers, Brandon Flowers, Finnlee Rose Smith and Farrow Rayne Smith; and sister Joan (Kelton) Knight.
Jerry owned and operated Pine Belt Portable Toilets for 20 years before retiring in December 2020. He served in the United States Army during peacetime. He was a member of the Sanford Masonic Lodge and Crossroads Church.
Visitation will be 5:30-9:00 p.m. Wednesday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.
