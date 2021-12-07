Jerry Ransom Coleman, 82, of Laurel passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 1, 1939, in Laurel.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry served his country for more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, he served as a EMT for 20 years. He will be missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Noah and Thelma Coleman.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years Ina Cody Coleman of Laurel; sons, Jerry W. Coleman (Marie) of Laurel and Dwayne Coleman of Conway, Ark.; grandchildren Isaac Coleman (Bridget), Sara Thompson (Will) and Beth Stokley (Devon); brother David Coleman (Rinda); and four great-grandchildren.
The family asks for donations to go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
