Jerry Ronald Boykin, 89, passed away Dec. 2, 2020. He was born in Laurel on June 1, 1931 to Addie Boykin (nee Rice) and Elmer Monrow Boykin.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years Ann Parrish Boykin; his grandson Connor Boykin; and siblings Terry Donald Boykin (twin), Paul Boykin (Ella Mae deceased), Elmer Boykin Jr. (Anne deceased), Curtis Ray Boykin (Beth deceased).
He is survived by his children Jay Boykin (Melissa), Lee Ann Boykin Messenger (Bob) and Terry Boykin (Donna Busser); grandchildren Timothy Klosterman, Matthew Klosterman, Jacob Boykin, Lindsey Boykin, Colleen Boykin and Maggie Boykin; his sister Elizabeth Boykin Jordan (Cliff deceased); his sister-in-law Louise Parrish West (Vic deceased); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He graduated from Millsaps College in Jackson, served in the Korean War and worked in the Mississippi Senate. He was a standing member of the PGA for more than 62 years. He was head golf pro at Lakewood Country Club for 27 years and teaching pro at West Pines for more than 20 years, where he formed many lasting relationships. He absolutely enjoyed teaching and coaching his many students, both young and old, the game of golf.
He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather and will always be remembered for his soft-spoken nature and kindness.
Chapel service will be followed by a graveside service on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery (32789 Detroit Road, Avon, Ohio 44011).
