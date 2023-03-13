Jerry Wayne Kizzar, 73, of Laurel passed away on March 9, 2023 surrounded by family and loved ones at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Jerry was born to Elbert Lee Kizzar and Bobbie Lee Waltman in Houma, La., on Oct. 4, 1949. He married his late wife Bobbye Carolyn Waltman in May 4, 1967. He worked in the oilfield for 20-plus years before transitioning into the automotive business in 1985 when he opened Jerry’s Automotive. He had a knack for mechanic work, and this passion lead to establishing a family business that taught his son and several grandsons the same trade.
Jerry was an avid drag racer. He spent many weekends racing his cars “Family Affair” and “The Gambler.” His pit crew was known as “Family Affair Racing” and will continue on in memory of him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bobbye Carolyn Kizzar; his father Elbert Lee Kizzar Jr.; his mother Bobbie Lee Waltman; brothers-in-law Bubba Williams, Bill Waltman and Terry Waltman; sister-in-law Joyce Ann Waltman; and nephews Nathan Kizzar, Judson Williams and Jason Waltman.
He is survived by his children Jerry Wayne Kizzar Jr. (Jennifer) and Melissa Kizzar Wright (Tony); his brothers Gary Don Kizzar (Gala) and Terry Kizzar (Debbie); his sisters Sherrie Williams and Lesa Waltman; his grandchildren Brock Kizzar (Madison), Jordan Smith (Austin), Brittney Smith (Justin) and Weslee Wright (Paige); and great-grandchildren Gracyn, Dawson, Everlee, Aiden and Kingslee.
Services will be at Memory Chapel on Monday, March 13. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. and the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Salem Heights Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel.
Brother Brent Benson and Brother Troy Hobson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Travis Kizzar, Jonathan Kizzar, Austin Smith, Justin Smith, Scott Beasley and Ben Beasley.
To sign and view the online guestbook, visit: www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.