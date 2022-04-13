Jesse Pitts

Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.