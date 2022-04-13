Jesse Pitts, 89, of Ovett passed away on April 11, 2022 as a result of a long battle with cancer and kidney disease. Jesse was surrounded by family and friends when he drifted away to be with his Lord.
Mr. Pitts was preceded in death by his son Steven J. Pitts; parents Theodore and Sarah Ann Landrum Pitts; brother Charles L. Pitts; sister Nadell Pitts; and son-in-law Harlon Gray Welsh.
Jesse was born to Sarah Ann and Theodore Pitts on June 20, 1932. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Una Faye Keller Pitts; two daughters Wanda Welsh and Deborah Jean (Dan) McKenna; sister Vera Sue Irby; grandsons Quincy Welsh and Adam (Carmen) Pitts; granddaughters Stephanie Anderson and Jessica (Stacey) Street; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Pitts was member of Good Hope Baptist Church in the Landrum Community. He also was a Mason of Ovett Lodge No. 571. He served in the United States Navy in the Korean Conflict. He retired from Masonite in 1987 due to cancer. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and traveling. He also enjoyed visiting with friends, family and especially the grandchildren. Babysitting his great-grandchildren was the joy of his life.
Visitation will be Friday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery on Highway 15 South. Chaplain Jeffrey McCardle and Robert Keller will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Ibry, Kenny Pitts, Keith Pitts, Glenn Bradley, Heath Turner and Chad Gonzalez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gordon Pitts, Darren Harrison and Aron Irby.
Special thanks to Laurel Dialysis Dr. Charles McCollum III, Dr. James Hodges and St. Joseph Hospice, and Forrest General Home Health. Special appreciation to Jackie Clanton, Haley Easterling, Donna Collins and Shellie Hillman for all their love and care given to him.
In lieu of flowers family request donation to American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
