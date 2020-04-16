Jessica Marie Spradley died unexpectedly in Moss on April 12, 2020 at the age of 42.
Jessica is survived by her mother Linda Clark; father Jessie Spradley (Carol); brothers Allen Williams (Danielle) and Thomas Jones (Ami); and her children Mason (Alexus), Sunni (Andy) and Madison Simmons; special friend Braxton Hull; as well as a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Jessica was born on July 29, 1977 in Laurel to Linda Clark and Jessie Spradley. She graduated from Stringer Attendance Center in 1995. Jessica was one of the happiest and funniest people and made others smile daily. She will be missed by her family and friends dearly.
A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Spradley family cemetery in Moss. Brother David McCord will officiate the ceremony.
