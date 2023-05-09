Jessie Lavahn Smith, 83, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at UMMC in Jackson with his family by his bedside. He was born July 30, 1939, in Laurel to Lamar and Estelle Smith. He was a graduate of Calhoun High School and attended Jones County Junior College. He retired from Trustmark National Bank. He was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 10, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel at 4593 Indian Springs Road. A funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Indian Springs Baptist Church with the burial to follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church cemetery in Ellisville. Dr. Richard Clark and Brother Roy Crouch will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Smith was known and loved by many people. He had a kind and gentle spirit and was always thinking of others. He enjoyed gardening and loved spending time outside. He also enjoyed playing the piano and organ and served as pianist/organist at his church throughout the years. He was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lamar and Estelle Smith; wife of 52 years Texine Smith; daughter Kim Smith; and brother Thomas Smith.
He is survived by his twin daughters Darla Smith and Carla Stroud (Ferrell); brother Joe Smith (Wanda) and George Earl Smith (Deadra); grandchildren Blake Skipper (Hollie), Josh Messemore (Patricia), Katie Stroud and Karla Stroud; great-grandchildren Sutton Skipper, Ryder Messemore, Averie Stroud, Annie Barnett and Addison Stroud; and special friend Brian Parker.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Smith, Dalton English, Greg Smith, Logan Smith, Ethan Smith and Josh Smith.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
