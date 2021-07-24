Jessie Lee Montgomery Phillips, 97, of Bay Springs went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Jasper General Hospital in Bay Springs. She was born Saturday, Feb., 9, 1924, in Bay Springs.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 25, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs and on Monday at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church on Highway 18 East, with burial to follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Steve Pouncey and Dr. David Jussely will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Jessie was a virtuous woman who loved God, her family and her church family. As the wife of the chairman of the deacons for many years, Jessie prepared countless meals for her church family, pastors and those in need. Always servant-hearted, she was involved in several different positions in the church, especially enjoying serving with her husband as a church youth leader. Also a faithful minister in her community, she worked at Bay Springs Elementary, served as president of the Bay Springs Music Lovers Club, and wrote “The Antioch News” for the Jasper County News. Her chicken and dumplings and coconut pie were prize finds at the many church functions for which she cooked. For decades, Ms. Jessie arranged fresh flowers, out of her yard and placed them on the altar table each Sunday to beautify Antioch Baptist Church’s Services.
She was preceded in death by her husband Truman Phillips; parents Luther A. and Mellis Montgomery; son Charles Danny Phillips; brothers L.B. Montgomery (Lucy) and Jack Montgomery; and sister Jewel Dykes (G.L.).
Survivors include her daughters Faye Pippen (David) and Loleeta Rhett (Arrington); grandchildren Jonathan Pippen (Amanda Jean), Amanda McCarty (Joel), Elizabeth Rhett, Johnson Rhett (Anna) and Caroline Rhett; great-grandchildren Jadyn, Jake and Jon Truman Pippen, and Benji (Mary), Emily and Bailey McCarty; sister-in-law Maggie Montgomery; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Windsel and Carolyn Phillips.
Pallbearers will be, Jonathan Pippen, Johnson Rhett, Jake Pippen, Anthony Montgomery, Eddy Ellis and Charles Ellis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jon Truman Pippen, Antioch Ladies Sunday School Class and Antioch Baptist Church Deacons, Joel McCarty and John Mark King.
Memorials may be made to Antioch East Side Cemetery Fence Fund, mailed to P.O. Box 566 Bay Springs, 39422 or be placed in the cemetery receptacle in the foyer of Antioch Baptist Church.
