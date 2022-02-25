Jessie Neil Blackwell was born in Memphis to Allie Blackwell and Purvis Blackwell. After birth he relocated to Mize, where he continued to grow up.
He returned to Laurel and attended George S. Gardiner High School. In 1956 he joined the U.S. Navy and served until 1958 on the destroyer U.S. Lowe during the Korean War. He also hauled oil for Texaco, and finally retired from Laurel Machine and Foundry.
In 1958 he married Rose Hankins where they lived all their 64 years. They were blessed with two sons, John Blackwell and Brent (Kelly) Blackwell. Grandson Jonathan (Jessica), was the light of his life.
He served as deacon at multiple churches for 50 years until his health became too bad. Teaching Sunday school and working with senior citizens driving the bus for all of their outings and trips.
He was preceded in death by his mother Alice Blackwell; his father Purvis; and his sisters Vera Lee Landrum and Annie Louis Blackwell.
He is survived by his wife Rose; his sons John and Brent; grandson Jonathan; sisters Mildred Henderson; and brother Melvin and wife Pat of Louisiana.
The funeral service will be at Sharon Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt Olson serving as pastor at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, with interment in Sharon First Baptist Church Cemetery. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers include, Atley Ledlow, Terrell Yarbrough, Howard Sims, Larry Welborn, Jason White and George Walters.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.