Jessie Tim Boleware, 64, a resident of Tucker’s Crossing, passed away Jan. 1, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center of a heart attack.
He was born Oct. 7, 1956 in Jones County. He was a graduate of Jones County Junior College and retired from Fails Engineering.
He was preceded in death by father Pat Harrison Boleware; mother Natalie Boleware; sister Bettie Boleware Bell; and brothers Don C. Boleware and Randy D. Boleware.
He is survived by four brothers, Melvin Boleware (Jean) of Moselle, Jeff Boleware (Mary) of Ellisville, Virgil Boleware (Debbie) of Bay Springs and Garry Boleware (Mona) of Moselle; and two sisters, Aline Rainey (Bill) of Moselle and Maxine Patterson (Buddy) of Moselle.
A Graveside Service will be at Soul’s Chapel Cemetery in Moselle on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Virgil Boleware, Wesley Boleware, Alex Culbertson, Ethan Culbertson, Josh Culbertson and Chanlar Holmes.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of services.
