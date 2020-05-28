Jessye Mae Holifield, 94, of Laurel passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born Dec. 18, 1925, in Laurel, MS to the late George Larkin and Allo (Reid) Touchstone.
In addition to her parents, Jessye Mae was preceded in death by her beloved husband M.B. Holifield; sisters Lillian Faye Visconi and Neva Rae Meeks; and brother Telsa Touchstone.
She is survived by daughters Peggy (Ronald) Thomaston of Vancleave and Judith (Keith) Gordon of Pearl; sons David (Reba) Holifield and Danny Holifield, all of Laurel; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister Ninaveh (D.W.) Myrick; brother Latrelle (Carolyn) Touchstone; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Most of her life, Jessye Mae was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Shady Grove in Laurel, where she taught in their first Bible school. During her active years, she was a loyal choir member and endearing Sunday school teacher to many children, and sang with the Singing Saints.
Jessye Mae was known for her cooking from the JCJC choir tours and her children's summer encampments to family reunions. Her greatest joy was to see all her family gathered around her table. She also loved music of all genres, "as long as it was in good taste," as she would say.
Jessye Mae was an avid gardener (vegetables and flowers) and crafter, which included cross stitch, crochet, ceramics and knitting. She was an excellent seamstress, from competition gowns to Easter frocks. Her caregiving was extended beyond family, friends and neighbors when she returned to school after the death of her husband, at age 48, graduating with honors and receiving her LPN license.
She went on to work at Jones County Community Hospital, later name changed to South Central Regional Medical Center, for 15-plus years, before retiring at age 65.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel will be in charge of the graveside service, which will be Monday at the Shady Grove Cemetery (4514 Hwy 15N in Laurel). Viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m. with service to follow at 2.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons to include Gerald Gordon, Matthew Thomaston, Brent Holifield, Jonathon Miller, Aaron Miller and Joey Thomaston Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffrey Holifield, Jacob Thomaston and Jude Thomaston.
Immediately following the graveside service, there will be a Celebration of Life in the sanctuary of First Baptist Shady Grove. All attendees are ask to abide by social distancing guidelines according to COVID regulations.
