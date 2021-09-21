Jewel Stewart, 93, of Laurel departed this life peacefully on Sept. 19, 2021 at Comfort Care Nursing Center. She was born Dec. 15, 1927, in Jones County.
She was known as the "Quilt and Pin Lady." She loved to make and quilt quilts for others. Jewel had a large assortment of brooches, many of which were gifts, that she decorated her outfits with. She was a loyal member of Antioch United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Leonard Cooper Stewart; her parents Elbert and Ada Smith; five brothers; and three sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Joe Stewart (Hilda); her two daughters, Rita Walters (Douglas) and Wanda Register; grandchildren Tammy Kendrick (Jeffery), Scott Walters (Michelle), Chris Stewart (Penny) and Shawn Walters (Tina); nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many friends.
The family will be eternally thankful for her caregivers Brenda Wood and Sonya Malone.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday with burial to follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Glenn Freeman will officiate. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.