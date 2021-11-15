Jewell S. Leonard passed from this life on Nov. 14, 2021 at the age of 101. She was born in Jones County on April 19, 1920.
Mrs. Leonard was employed with Aycock Roberts Furniture as an interior decorator prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fletcher Shoemake and Dillia Shoemake Shows; and by the love of her life, her husband John F. Leonard, who was a retired Army captain.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Paula Leonard Doukas of Gulfport and Marilyn Leonard Ferrell of Metairie, La.; grandchildren Michael Byrd, Elizabeth Byrd Walley, Freddy Doukas, Nick Doukas and Jonathan Byrd; sister Lorene Hurst Pierce and Irene Beech; four nieces, Ruby Anderson, Fay Craven, Betty Cockran and Beverly Randle; and special God-given loved one Hope DuBose. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Devin K. Pettey, Meredith E. Pettey, Mikah H. Byrd, Kaitlynn Byrd, Kenlee Byrd, McKenna Byrd, Madison Byrd, Cameron Byrd and Liam Byrd; and great-great-grandchildren Brentlee, Matthew and Allison.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Wednesday, Nov. 17, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service following at 3 p.m. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner and Rev. Shannon Slover will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Michael Byrd, Jonathon Byrd, Morris Welch, Nick Doukas, Freddie Welch and David Hudson. Honorary pallbearer will be Roger Welch.
