Mr. Jim Wiley Armstrong Sr., 80, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Morton.
Visitation will be Saturday May 25, from 3:30-6 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 1:50 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton. Funeral services will follow at 2 at Wolf Funeral Services chapel. Brother Matt Armstrong and Brother John Miles will officiate. Burial will be in Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Morton, with Tommy Miles officiating.
Mr. Armstrong was a native and lifelong resident of the Forkville Community. A Baptist by faith, he was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Morton. Mr. Armstrong was a 1957 junior graduate of Morton High School and attended Hinds Community College and USM. After college, he was in management at B.C. Rogers and Sons and also worked at Mississippi Game and Fish and the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He was the owner and operator of Armstrong Timber Company. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish, and was a proud member of the Three Prong Hunting Club. He was a very staunch Republican.
Mr. Armstrong was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ruth Armstrong; his son Chris Armstrong; parents Jack and Bertha Armstrong; and his sister Joann Armstrong.
He is survived by his two sons, Jim Wiley Armstrong Jr. (Donna) of Forkville and Shannon Armstrong (Chrissy) of Brandon; brother Jack Armstrong Jr. of Forkville; sister Mickey Miles of Morton; five grandchildren, Michael Armstrong II, Kayla Armstrong-Rineheart, Ethan Harrell, Savannah Dillard and Lindsey Knight; four great-grandchildren, Carson Rineheart, Jaxson Rineheart, Payson Knight and Gunner Harrell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Shannon Armstrong II, Jack Armstrong III, Johnathan Rineheart, Ethan Harrell, Kris Knight, Chris Spears, Keith Hammitt, Joey Champion, Jimmy Nichols II, Payson Knight, Carson Rineheart and Raymond Latham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Howard Clark, William Louie Dobbs, Ray Morris, Kenny Latham, Jeff Burge, Ricky Harrell, George Nutt, Jeff Champion, Danny Rue Nutt, Randy Franklin, Jim Marler, Deagan Spears, Russell Owen Armstrong, Will Garner and all members of Three Prong Hunting Club.
Donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery Fund. Leave an online condolence or light a memory candle at www.wolffuneralservices.com.
