Jimmie Dale Gatlin, 79, a native of Mississippi and a resident of Baldwin County, Ala., passed away Sept. 24, 2020.
Jimmie was a graduate of Sandersville School. Jimmie liked hunting and fishing, enjoyed drinking coffee and talking with his friends. After high school, he went to work with his father and brother on the family farm. After several years he left the farm to work with the State of Mississippi Highway Department working on a survey crew. He spent his last two years at the Brennity in Daphne, Ala.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents Jordan J. “J’J’” and Wilhelmena Clark Gatlin; brothers Joe, Edward, Garland, Haskell and Nelson; sister Nell Brownlee and longtime partner Estelle Thomas.
He is survived by siblings Delma Gatlin of Laurel and Thelma “T.J.” Locker of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Thursday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bethel Cemetery in the Bethel Community outside of Sandersville. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.