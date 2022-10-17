Jimmie E. “Jim” Bell was born in Waynesboro on Feb. 25, 1934. Jim was 88 years old at the time of his death. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, friends and his outstanding, devoted caregivers.
Jim graduated from Beat Four School, Jones County Junior College and the University of Wyoming with a degree in engineering. Jim retired from the United States Air Force after a distinguished and highly decorated career achieving the rank of colonel. Col. Jimmie E. Bell began his career as a pilot in the Strategic Air Command. He served a tour of duty in Thailand, flying missions over Vietnam before moving into research and development and Air Force Systems Command.
After retiring from the Air Force, Jim and the love of his life Rose Risher Bell returned to Laurel to be with family and friends. They were devoted members of First-Trinity Presbyterian Church. Jim served as an officer of the Church and as councilman for the City of Laurel. Jim was an avid and highly skilled outdoorsman. Both Jim and Rose were devoted volunteers at Christian Food Mission. As one of Jim’s long-term friends commented, “Jimmie was a man like men should be. He knew how a man should act, and that’s what he did.”
He was preceded in death by his wife Rose; son and daughter-in-law Russell and Linda Bell; parents Oscar and Maude Bell; father-in-law and mother-in-law Dr. Frederick Lindsey and Ruby Lee Risher; and siblings Vonceil Fleck, Jo Ann Ogle and Charles R. Bell.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Chuck and Nancy Bell; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Wayne and Ginny Traylor; sister-in-Law Peggy Turley Bell; grandchildren Elliot and Connor Bell, Anna Bell Blackmon and Ashley Hatton; several loved nieces and nephews; and devoted friend Kennedy Brooks.
Please send memorial gifts to Christian Food Mission, 2507 Moose Dr., Laurel, MS 39440
A private ceremony will be announced at a later date.
