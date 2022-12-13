Jimmie Lee (Page) Ainsworth Birmingham, 87, of Laurel passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 1935, in Perry, Fla.
A family memorial service will be at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Jimmie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed working with her flower garden, reading and witnessing to people about the Bible, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands J.D. Ainsworth and Bill Birmingham; father Henry Sampson Page; mother Luzetta Lee Page; seven sisters; four brothers; and two great-granddaughters.
Survivors include her four loving children, Sue Ainsworth Melvin of Laurel, Joyce Ainsworth Stringer (Jerry) of Bay Springs, Darrell Ainsworth (Deborah) of Mount Olive and David Ainsworth of Laurel; six grandsons, Jared Stringer (Melissa) of Laurel, Micah Stringer (Kelly) of Bay Springs, Jason Stringer (Tiffany) of Jackson, Anthony Stringer of Bay Springs, Shannon Stringer of Bay Springs and Adam Ainsworth (Sommer) of Golden; granddaughter Allison Ainsworth Shivers (Luke) of Pinola; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
