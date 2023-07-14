Jimmie Randall Alexander, 62, of Laurel passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 13, 2023. He was born Friday, May 19, 1961, in Tylertown.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel (4593 Indian Springs Road, Laurel). A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb with burial to follow. Brother Billy Dowdy will officiate.
Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his father Jimmie Rudolph Alexander; sister Tammy Jo Alexander; paternal grandparents Cecil and Minnie Lee Alexander; and maternal grandparents Benjamin and Lucia Bowlin.
Survivors include his wife Judy Palmer Alexander; mother Linda JoAnn Bowlin Thompson; sisters Angie Alexander, Carmen Rowzee (Malcolm) and Nikki Hankins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Malcolm Rowzee, Wyatt Howell, Ricky Mcilwain, Danielle Alexander and Thomas Jordan.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
