Jimmie Sue Bates, 77, passed away Sept. 29, 2019 at her home in Laurel, MS. Her funeral service will be graveside at Lake Park Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.
Mrs. Bates was born on Sept. 26, 1942 in Ellisville to J.R. and Sarah Poole.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Charles D. Bates.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Richard and Ginny Bates; three grandchildren, Camryn, Chandler and Callie Bates; as well as two great-grandchildren, Riley and Caden.
She was loved by family and friends and enjoyed golf, playing bridge and watching her favorite shows. She will be greatly missed.
