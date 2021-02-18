Jimmy Dean Russell, 52, of Stringer passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Dean fought a good fight against COVID, but unexpectedly lost his battle. He was born on April 10, 1968, in Bay Springs.
Dean was an avid reader and enjoyed collecting Louis L’amour Western books since he was a child. He loved antique cars, visiting car shows and cruising with fellow car lovers. Dean had a strong Christian faith and was an active member and deacon at Pleasant Home Baptist Church. He worked in the industrial sales industry for more than 30 years and was most recently an outside sales manager for Can-Am Chains. Dean dearly loved his family. He enjoyed vacationing at the beach, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents Herschel and Laura Virginia Russell of Bay Springs; and two brothers, Travis Russell and Robbie Russell (Betty), all of Bay Springs.
Dean is survived by his wife of 29 years Miriam Russell of Stringer; his daughter Olivia Russell of Stringer; brother Brad Russell (LaWanna) of Mountain View, Ark.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Donell and Linda McCord of Stringer; two brothers-in-law, Bryan McCord (Diane) of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Clint McCord (Crystal) of Stringer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Conn, Tim Bower, Donny Duran, Clint McCord, Bruce Russell and Cody Patrick.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 21, from 1-2 p.m. at Pleasant Home Baptist Church in the former Houston Road Baptist Church facility (217 Houston Road in Laurel). Processional will follow to Matthews Cemetery, with a graveside service and interment at 2:30.
