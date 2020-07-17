Jimmy Grover Bassett of Fall Branch, Tenn., died peacefully in Franklin Woods Hospital in Johnston City on July 14, 2020.
Jimmy was born in Louin in 1946 to Hardee and Lissie Bassett. He attended Bay Springs High and was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and East Tennessee State University. Jim joined Eastman Chemical (ECPI) in 1971 as a chemist in the Technical Service Laboratories. He later worked in distributor sales and, until his retirement in 2002, led seminars all over the U.S. and foreign countries on the use of Eastman solvents. For many Eastman customers, Jim was viewed as the face of Eastman. He represented Eastman with various national trade associations, including the Chemical Manufacturers Association (later the American Chemistry Council), where he worked to promote reasonable federal regulation of solvent chemicals. After retirement, Jimmy worked as a consultant in chemical safety for customers of Appalachian environmental teaching compliance with OSHA, EPA, DOT regulations.
Jimmy was an Eagle Scout and as an adult was involved in Boy Scout Troop 360 with his daughter. Through scouting, as well as work with the singles recovery program, he touched the lives of many families across Tennessee. Jimmy was not only a loving father and uncle but a friend in time of need to anyone. His adventure-filled life was full of many near-death injuries and was evidence of his motto "If there is no risk there is no fun!"
Jimmy is survived by his daughter Winter Bassett; his nephew Chad (Carla) Bassett of Louin; great-nephews Chase (Sarah and Atleigh) Bassett, and Curt Bassett of Laurel; and great-niece Collyn (John) Leggett of Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father Lissie and Hardee Bassett, along with brothers Johnny and Tommy Bassett and former wife Karen Bassett.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, from 2-3 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs. Funeral services will be at 3 at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Louin Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
