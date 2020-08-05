Mr. Jimmy Herrington, 87, of Sandersville died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. surrounded by his family in Sandersville. Mr. Herrington fought a brave battle against pancreatic cancer for five years. He was born Friday, Jan. 27, 1933 in Sandersville.
Visitation was Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Sandersville Baptist Church. Funeral services were at Sandersville Baptist Church with burial was in Sandersville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Brother Wesley Page and Brother James Herrington officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel was in charge of arrangements..
Mr. Herrington was a lifelong resident of Sandersville, except for a few years he worked in Yazoo City and Lumberton at the old Southland for more than 47 years, starting at the bottom and working his way up to assistant superintendent until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Carol Jean Herrington; parents Andrew and Sallie Herrington; and sons Andy Herrington and Billy Joe Herrington.
Survivors include his sons James Ray and Doris Herrington of Sandersville, and William Joseph Herrington of Sandersville; daughter-in-law Cindy Herrington of Glade; grandchildren Valarie Herrington and Kimberly Hudson (Robert), all of Sandersville, William Herrington Sr. of Jackson, James "JJ" Herrington Jr. of Katy, and Ollie Herrington (Bridgett) of Glade; great-grandchildren Isaac Herrington, Shepard Latham, Hannah Latham, Ellison Latham, Abigail Latham, Faith Hudson, Ema Hudson and Zoe Hudson; and nieces Gladys Strickland and Terry Bates.
Pallbearers were Isaac Herrington, Landon Martin, Brock Martin, Michael Poole, Jackson Hill and Tayler Gainey. Honorary pallbearers were Shepard James Latham and Caleb Parker.
The family expresses their love and appreciation to Dr. Bond for her love and care these last five years. Thanks will never be enough. South Central Cancer Center is the best! Dad bragged on y'all all the time, especially to those folks at Forrest General. Thanks to South Central Hospice for making these last three weeks easier for Dad. Your compassion and love came shining through.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
Due to the pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while attending the services.
