Jimmy Joe Ainsworth, 88, of Chattanooga, Tenn., went to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Mr. Ainsworth was a loving husband, dad and grandpaw. Jimmy was known for his great wisdom and kind spirit.
He was born in Laurel to the late Velma Joe and Arnie Ainsworth. His grandparents James Wiley and Mary Addie Ainsworth; son James Gary Ainsworth; and his sister Shelby Jean Gatlin preceded him in death. Following the untimely death of his parents, he was raised by his grandparents James and Mary Ainsworth.
Jimmy was the owner of the Federal Bake Shop near Chattanooga since 1974. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years Jeanelle Ainsworth; son Dewayne (Lisa) Ainsworth; grandsons Jason Ainsworth, Jeremy Ainsworth and Josh Ainsworth; and brother Harold Ainsworth.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Monday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Lacy officiating. Interment will follow in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.
