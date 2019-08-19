Mr. Jimmy Joe Pryor, 79, of Laurel passed from this life Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born in Laurel on Friday, May 10, 1940 to Jim Pryor and Lurline Pryor.
Mr. Pryor was a member of Mill Creek Church of God. He was the owner and operator of J. J. Pryor Construction Co. and Magco.
He was preceded in death by his father Jim Pryor; mother Lurline Pryor; daughter Suzanne Dykes; and two brothers, Bob Pryor and Barry Pryor.
He is survived by his wife Jeraldine Pryor of Laurel; 2 daughters, Jeannie Robinson (Buck) and Laura Hall (Tim), both of Laurel; brother Donald "Tuck" Pryor of Laurel; sister Deloris Stegall (V.J.) of Laurel; five grandchildren, Jera Havard (Jacob) of Lucedale and Curtis Robinson, Jamie Dykes, Jessie Watson (Joseph) and Joseph Hall, all of Laurel.
Visitation for Mr. Pryor will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Freeman Funeral Home (1305 Skyland Drive, Waynesboro, MS). Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Tommy Mosley, Rev. Randy Cook and Tom Huebner officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Steven Mitchell, Ty Parker, Chad Parker, Jim Easterling, Butch Davis and Robert Lynn Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International.
