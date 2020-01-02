Jimmy W. Welborn Sr., 72, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 to be with Jesus. He was born on Feb. 13, 1947.
He was preceded in death by his daddy Leroy Welborn, son Jimmy W. "Jay" Welborn Jr.; stepfather Jerry M. Sherman; and a very special mother-in-law Alene Strickland (his Maw).
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Helen D. Welborn. His nickname for her was “His Precious." He is also survived by daughter Crystal Smith and husband Alan of Laurel; sons Michael Welborn and Jimmy W. Welborn III “Scooter” and wife Dianna of Ellisville; sisters Sue Sherman of Laurel and Tina Welborn of Vancleave; brothers George Sherman and wife Jeanne of Pascagoula, Roger Sherman and Danny Ray Welborn of Laurel; grandchildren Daniel “Bit” Sears of Laurel and Bridgit Wade, both of Ellisville; great-grandchildren Jonah, Amelia and Jeremiah, all of Ellisville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was an Army Vietnam Special Forces veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division. He served in Vietnam and Korea. He worked in the oilfield 23 years. He was a boat mechanic for 15 years in Vancleave before moving back to Ellisville. He enjoyed fishing, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He really loved all his time with the love of his life, “His Precious," and a very special friend sent from the Lord, Brother Gerald Williams and family.
Services will be at Christway Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and the service at noon. Interment will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Stringer. Rev. Wayne W. Williams will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Michael Welborn, Jason Strickland, Ricky Strickland, Jimmy Hill, Jason Brown and Mike McDonnieal.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
